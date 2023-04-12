Anti-migration bill will worsen Nigeria’s health crisis – Doctors in Diaspora warn FG





By Sola Ogundipe

Groups of Nigerian doctors working in the Diaspora have petitioned the House of Representatives over the proposed bill to stop doctors and dentists from migrating abroad for greener pastures.

The proposed bill seeks to amend the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) Act to prevent Nigeria-trained medical or dental practitioners from being granted full licences until they have worked for a minimum of five years in the country, as part of measures to address brain drain in the sector.

In a letter addressed to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, a copy of which was made available to Vanguard, the medical practitioners said the bill could worsen the nation’s health crisis.

Copies of the letter entitled, ‘Re: A Position Statement from Diaspora Medical Associations – Bill Seeking to Restrict Newly Qualified Medical Doctors and Dentists from Leaving Nigeria’, were sent to the Senate President, Dr Ahmed Lawan, and the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper