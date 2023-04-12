Ericsson upskills ICT policy makers in Africa





By Chukwuebuka Nkwocha

Ericsson and Smart Africa Digital Academy announce the digital up-skilling of 100 policy makers and regulators across 19 African countries on the topics of emerging technologies to promote and boost digital transformation across Africa through education and capacity building.

Signed in September 2022, the collaboration aims at enhancing digital skills of a target group of senior officials from ministries and regulatory authorities, in charge of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) by providing access to Ericsson’s global skills program – Ericsson Educate.

In addition to access to self-learning digital skills content, the Ericsson Educate program helped deliver a series of webinars which was led by 27 Subject Matter Experts from Ericsson. The collaboration ran from November 2022 to January 2023.

The virtual workshops covered topics related to emerging technologies part of the Fourth Industry Revolution (4IR) such as 5G networks,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper