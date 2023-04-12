Imo PDP primary: My victory divinely orchestrated, says Anyanwu





The National Secretary of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Sen. Samuel Anyanwu, has described his victory at the party’s Imo governorship primary election as divinely orchestrated.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Anyanwu emerged unopposed as the PDP Governorship Candidate at Wednesday’s primary election conducted in Owerri.

Nonetheless, he polled 802 valid votes cast during the election.

Addressing newsmen at the end of the exercise, he reaffirmed his commitment and total submission to the will of God.

He called on the party faithful and Imo people to “let God finish what he has started“.

He assured party members of his readiness to take the party’s manifesto to the nooks and crannies of the state so as to ensure victory for the party.

He thanked PDP’s national leadership and all the stakeholders for their contributions to the success of the election.

He pledged to carry every member along during the campaign.

Anyanwu also…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper