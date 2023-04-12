Mbadinuju’s death a great loss to Nigeria – Yahaya Bello





Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi on Wednesday described the death of former Anambra Governor, Chinwoke Mbadinuju, as a great loss to Nigeria

In a condolence message to the Government and People of Anambra, family and friends of the deceased, issued in Lokoja by his Chief Press Secretary, Onogwu Muhammed, the governor expressed shock over the death.

“I am deeply humbled and saddened by the news of the death of former Governor of Anambra, His Excellency Chinwoke Mbadinuju.

“His death is a great loss to us all, and his contributions to Anambra in particular where he served as governor between 1999 and 2003 and Nigeria in general will always remain prominent.

“I hereby offer my sincere condolences to the people of Anambra, family, friends and associates of deceased and pray that the Almighty God grants them the strength and comfort to weather the difficult period.”

The governor said that he shared in their grief, and I offered his sincere condolences them…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper