Oil market: Nigeria, Russia account for 440,000 bpd drop in output — Report





By Udeme Akpan, Energy Editor

THE Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC, and its allies popularly known as OPEC+, recorded a drop of 440,000 barrels per day, bpd oil output in March 2023, due to developments in Nigeria and Russia.

Specifically, the situation was fueled by pipeline vandalism, oil theft and illegal refining in Nigeria as well as the Russian – Ukraine war, which culminated in the ban of Russian oil.

In its report obtained by Vanguard, yesterday, the Energy Intelligence, stated: “The bulk of the decline came from Russia and Nigeria, which together accounted for 440,000 b/d, or almost two-thirds, of the monthly reduction.”

The report also disclosed that the two nations and other factors culminated in the total drop of 680,000 bpd experienced in the past 10 months.

It stated: “Crude oil output in March by OPEC-plus members taking part in the production agreement saw its steepest fall in 10 months, or 680,000 b/d, to 37.64…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper