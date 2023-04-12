Police call for installation of CCTV in A-Ibom to checkmate crimes 





By Harris Emanuel

UYO– Akwa Ibom State Police Command has made case for the installation of Close Circuit Television ( CCTV ) cameras in major cities in the state to checkmate crimes rate .

Police Public Relations Officer, Odiko Macdon , a Superintendent of Police, said for security to be further strengthened in the state, there should be a digitalization of the whole apparatus in the state.

The Police spokesperson stated this on Tuesday while playing host to members of the Correspondents’ chapel during his annual get-together in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital.

It could be recalled that the governor of the State, Mr Udom Emmanuel had mooted the idea of installing CCTV cameras in the state but yet to execute the idea.

The PPRO said the CCTV cameras would help to tackle insecurity and called on the incoming governor, Pastor Umo Eno to make it a priority in…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper