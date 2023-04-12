S.O.S: Oyo waste contractors cry out to Makinde





…lament consultants’ counterproductive approach to waste management

By Adeola Badru, Ibadan

Waste Contractors in Oyo State, have sent a Save Our Soul message to Governor ‘Seyi Makinde over what they described as a counterproductive approach of consultants to waste management, which they said, is capable of truncating the huge investment and efforts of the present government in ensuring a clean and green Oyo State.

The waste contractors recalled that it was the collectiveness and genuineness of purpose of waste collectors across the state that earned the late former Governor Abiola Ajimobi the title of Aare of Atunluse of Ibadanland from the then Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Soliu Adetunji Aje Ogunguniso I, without engaging any consultant, noting that it was the introduction of consultancy service during the second term of the late governor that birthed the challenges that have continued to linger till date.

The waste contractors noted that they have refrained from…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper