Senate Presidency: APC may settle for S-South, tips N-West for Deputy





•Senators Akpabio, Barau favoured

•Tinubu has final approval-SOURCE

BARRING last minute changes, the All Progressives Congress, APC, may zone the positions of Senate President and Deputy Senate President to the South-South and North-West geo-political zones respectively.

Though the party is yet to come up with an official position on the zoning of 10th National Assembly leadership slots, multiple sources and an Aso Rock source, told Vanguard that the South-South zone may get the Senate President’s position.

APC in the majority

The APC has won 57 seats so far, while the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has 27 seats.

Others are Labour Party, LP, six seats; New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, two seats; and Social Democratic Party, SDP, two seats. The Young Progressives Party, YPP, and the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, have one seat each.

Aspirants

So far, those who have thrown their hats in the ring for the 10th Senate presidency…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper