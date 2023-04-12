Why APC’s electoral heist must not stand – PDP PCC





By John Alechenu, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council has said for Nigeria to regain its pride of place in the comity of nations, the results of the 2023 Presidential election as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC must not be allowed to stand.

Director, Planning and Strategy of the PDP PCC, Don Pedro Obaseki said this in a media chat in Abuja, on Wednesday.

He noted that the brazen manner in which the last election was rigged makes it near impossible for any serious nation to take Nigeria seriously as far as democracy and the rule of law was concerned.

Obaseki said, “We have gone through a round of the most dastardly skewed election in the history of this country, I don’t want to say since the return to democracy.

“It is an accepted fact that this election was indeed brazenly rigged beyond all known ethics and ramifications.

“However, what is a little bit disturbing in the media…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper