2023 polls: We’ve corrected misconception on Obi’s chances – Lai Mohammed





Some international media organisations and Think tanks have admitted that they were misinformed on the chances of the Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi, in winning the 2023 Presidential polls.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, disclosed this in London when he concluded his engagements and meetings with the media houses and Policy Institutes.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the minister was in Washington and London to defend the legitimacy of the just concluded general elections and correct the imbalance in the skewed narrative which had pervaded the air on the polls.

Addressing newsmen at the Royal Institute of International Affairs, Chatham House, London, where he concluded his engagements, the minister said his mission abroad was very successful.

“We have been able to correct the imbalance in the reporting and we are leaving today with a better feeling. Most of the people we met agreed with us that they had been misinformed…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper