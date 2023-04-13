400 migrants die crossing Central Mediterranean in 1st quarter – IOM





The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) says no fewer than 400 migrants died between January and March 2023 while attempting to cross the Central Mediterranean.

The Central Mediterranean route – stretching overseas from North Africa to Italy and, to a lesser degree, Malta – is the world’s most dangerous maritime crossing.

IOM, in a statement on Wednesday, stated that the figure was the deadliest in first quarter on record since 2017.

Although, the UN agency in its Missing Migrants Projects had documented 441 deaths during this period, noting that true figure is likely to be higher.

Investigations continue into several reports of so-called invisible shipwrecks – cases where boats are reported missing but there are no records of survivors or search and rescue (SAR) operations.

According to IOM, the fate of more than 300 people aboard those vessels remains unclear.

IOM said the rise in deaths comes amidst delays in State-led rescue responses and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper