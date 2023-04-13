55-yr-old Celine Dion announces musical comeback amid health battle





Pop diva Celine Dion announced the release of new music on Thursday — her first since revealing last year that she was suffering from a rare neurological disorder that was affecting her singing.

The new album “Love Again” is the soundtrack for a film of the same name, and contains five new songs as well as past hits.

It is the 55-year-old Canadian Dion’s first since her 2019 album “Courage.”

“I had a lot of fun doing this movie. And to have the privilege of appearing with the beautiful and talented actors Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan in my very first feature film is a gift that I will cherish forever,” Dion said in a statement.

“I think it’s a wonderful feel-good story, and I hope that people will like it, and like the new songs too,” Dion said.

The romantic comedy by director Jim Strouse is scheduled for release in theatres on May 5.

In December, Dion posted a tearful video on Instagram to say she had recently been diagnosed with Stiff-Person Syndrome…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper