Foreign media, think tanks admit being misinformed by ‘Obidients’ – FG 





The Federal Government said some international media organisations and Think tanks have admitted that they were misinformed about the chances of the Labour Party’s candidate, Peter Obi winning the 2023 presidential polls.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, made disclosed this in London when he concluded his engagements and meetings with media houses and policy institutes.

He said the international organisations revealed that they were misled by the noises of Obi’s supporters known as Obidients.

The minister was in Washington and London to defend the legitimacy of the just concluded general elections and correct the imbalance in the skewed narrative which had pervaded the air on the polls.

Addressing newsmen at the Royal Institute of International Affairs, Chatham House, London, where he concluded his engagements, the minister said his mission abroad was very successful.

He said, “We have been able to correct the imbalance in the reporting…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper