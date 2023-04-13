I will not hold Nigerian passport with Tinubu as President – Ojikutu  





A former deputy governor of Lagos State, Alhaja Sinatu Ojikutu said she will not hold the Nigerian passport if the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is inaugurated on May 29th.

Ojikutu, disclosed this while addressing the press at her Lagos residence on Wednesday.

The former Lagos deputy governor said the process of renouncing her Nigerian citizenship was ongoing and would be completed before May 29.

She stated, “I will not hold a Nigerian passport with Bola Tinubu as President. I am praying to God to give me the nation I can go to. I am not going to America or the United Kingdom. I want a simple place where I (can) stay and live for the rest of my life.

“I don’t know where I am going but I have already given it to the lawyers to please see where I can get the citizenship. I am working on it seriously before May 29.”

Source: Vanguard Newspaper