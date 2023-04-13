IMF, World Bank discuss debt sustainability, restructuring challenges





The Global Sovereign Debt Roundtable (GSDR), on Wednesday discussed debt sustainability and debt restructuring challenges and ways to address them.

This is contained in a statement issued by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Press Centre, a copy of which was obtained by Newsmen in Abuja.

NAN reports that the meeting was held in Washington D.C. as part of the programme of events of the World Bank Group/IMF 2023 Spring Meetings.

The statement said at the end of the meeting, the IMF Managing Director, Kristalina Georgieva, World Bank Group President, David Malpass, and the Indian Minister of Finance, Nirmala Sitharaman, co-chairs of the GSDR, released the following statement.

“The GSDR met today and discussed debt sustainability and debt restructuring challenges and ways to address them.

“We are grateful to all the participants that included Paris Club and non-Paris Club creditors, debtor countries, and representatives of the private sector.

“The…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper