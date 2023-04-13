Kaduna: 125 killed, 60 kidnapped in 82 days





•Terrorists rustle cattle

•NAF jets kill fleeing bandits

By Clifford Ndujihe & Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo, Kaduna

AGAIN, terrorists killed nine persons, including four local vigilantes at the Sabon Layi Community, Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State, yesterday.

This brings to 125 the number of people killed by bandits in the state since January, according to Vanguard’s checks. Also, 60 people have been abducted.

Locals said they saw the terrorists patrolling the affected community on Tuesday, but there were no security operatives to chase them away.

According to a BBC Hausa report, many locals were kidnapped in the area, while livestock belonging to them were rustled by the terrorists.

The Kaduna State Ministry of Internal Security said it was still compiling details of the incident, but military jets had since reached the community to forestall further attacks.

Meanwhile, terrorists who attacked a community in…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper