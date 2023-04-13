My son is Uber driver, not ‘Yahoo Boy’ — Mother of boy lynched in Ondo





— Fish out my husband killers, wife begs security agencies

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The family of a 35-year-old man, Tope Olorunfemi, who was lynched by an irate mob in Akure, Ondo state for crushing four persons to death, said the deceased is not an internet fraudster, known as Yahoo boy.

The mother of the deceased, Mrs Mojisola Olorunfemi, who made the disclosure in Akure said the vehicle with which her son had the unfortnate accident was bought by the deceased’s father.

She lamented that she watched helplessly as her son was lynched to death.

Her words: “Tope was never a Yahoo boy but a gentle boy. He moved to Lagos after his education, where he got a vehicle and registered as a Uber driver to make ends meet.

“His father later bought a vehicle for him about three years ago for the Uber driving business.

“He was in Akure with his wife for the Easter celebration and I noticed he had become lean and asked them to stay back for a week…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper