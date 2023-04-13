OAU students protest killing of colleague by mob over alleged phone theft





By Shina Abubakar

OSOGBO—AGGRIEVED students of Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU, Ile-Ife, Osun State, yesterday, protested over the lynching of Okolie Arinze, a 500-level Civil Engineering student of the institution.

Arinze was said to have been mobbed by students resident inside Awo Hall, on Monday, before he was handed over to the Students’ Union leadership, where he was allegedly detained till Tuesday when he collapsed and was pronounced dead on getting to the hospital.

The protesting students from the Faculty of Technology stormed the Students’ Union building and shut it down, demanding that it should be locked pending the outcome of the investigation.

They also barricaded the main road, thereby blocking vehicular movements in and out of the campus until the Dean of Student Affairs, Prof. Isiaka Aransi, addressed them.

Speaking on behalf of the students, the President of the Technology and Engineering Students’ Association, who simply identified himself as…





