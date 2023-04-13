UK court jails robbers who attacked Rashford, Alexander-Arnold’s brothers





By Biodun Busari

Three armed robbers who attacked the brothers of Premier League football stars, Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford and Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold have been jailed.

Tyler Alexander-Arnold and Dane Rashford were in Little Rock Caribbean Cafe in Moss Side, Manchester, in January 2019 when the gang burst in and raided them, BBC said.

Talleko Lemonious, 28, Tariq Dervan, 22, and Romario Harmer, 21, were convicted of five counts of robbery and jailed at Manchester’s Minshull Street Crown Court.

Stephen McNally, prosecuting, told the court the victims had been having breakfast with three other friends at the cafe before intending to drive to Brighton to watch a Liverpool football match.

The court heard the men, who were armed with a gun, machete and baseball bat, burst in shouting “get your watches off” as cafe staff fled in terror.

Tyler Alexander-Arnold was forced to hand over the keys to his £70,000 Range Rover during the raid.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper