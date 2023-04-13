



A 100-level student of Kwara College of Education, Ilorin, slumped and died on Wednesday while receiving lectures.

The college’s spokesperson, Mrs Abibat Zubair confirmed the student’s sudden death on Thursday and said she was preparing for a semester examination when she breathed her last.

The student was reported to have collected her matriculation gown on Wednesday preparatory to Thursday’s ceremony when she slumped.

She was immediately rushed to the General Hospital in Ilorin but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Zubair said the lady was mourned during the matriculation on Thursday.

She added that the school’s management already paid a condolence visit to the family of the deceased.

The student has since been buried according to Islamic rites. (NAN)

The post Undergraduate slumps, dies a day to matriculation in Kwara appeared first on Vanguard News.





Source: Vanguard Newspaper