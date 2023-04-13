Wike called me 19 times in 2 hours over Atiku’s running mate — Melaye





Senator Dino Melaye has fired back at Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, saying that he (Wike) lobbied to become running mate to Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Also, Melaye told Wike that “on recovering from his inebriation, Wike should be reminded that Kogi is not Rivers and the people of Kogi State would not worship any foreign God.”

Speaking in an interview with Arise TV yesterday, and a post on his Facebook page, Melaye claimed Wike called him 19 times in two hours, lobbying to become Atiku’s running mate.

Recall that on Tuesday, Wike said Melaye, who is vying for PDP’s governorship ticket in Kogi, does not have what it takes to be governor.

However, in his reaction Melaye said it was surprising that Wike has suddenly become the self-appointed public office regulator, who could determine what would happen in states.

Melaye said: “Nigerians should not be fooled. That integrity and equity that he (Wike) is…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper