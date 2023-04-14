APC begins direct primary in 105 Wards to choose Bayelsa guber candidate





By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

THE All Progressives Congress, APC, on Friday commenced the conduct of the party primary election to choose its flagbearer for the Bayelsa State governorship election scheduled for November 11.

Addressing newsmen at the state party secretariat in Yenagoa, shortly after a meeting with party stalwarts and aspirants, the chairman of the APC Primary Election Committee, Maj. Gen. A. T. Jibrin, explained that the party will adopt option A4 for the direct primary expected to hold in all the 105 wards in the state.

He noted that all arrangements have been concluded for a hitch-free exercise and assured party faithful of a free, transparent and peaceful primary election in the state.

Jibrin who we flanked by the Chairman of the Primary Election Appeal Committe, DIG Habila Joshua, and other members of both committees, said six aspirants have been cleared for the primary election.

The six aspirants are former Minister of State, Petroleum and former…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper