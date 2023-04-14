Diary farm explosion kills 18,000 cows in US 





By Biodun Busari

An explosion at South Fork Diary near the town of Dimmit, in Texas, the United States, has killed approximately 18,000 cows.

The blast which occurred earlier this week, according to local authorities, also left one person in critical condition.

According to BBC, authorities believed that machinery in the facility may have sparked methane gas.

The report said the Texas diary farm fire may be the largest ever happened in recent time.

It added nearly three million farm animals died in fires across the US between 2018 and 2021.

Castro County Sheriff’s Office said they had received a report of a fire at the farm at about 19:21 on Monday (00:21 GMT Tuesday).

Photos posted by the Sheriff’s Office showed a huge plume of black smoke rising from the ground.

When police and emergency personnel arrived at the scene, they found one person trapped who had to be rescued and flown to hospital in critical condition.

While the exact figure of cows…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper