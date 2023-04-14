Goal-hungry Haaland targets more records for Man City





Is any record safe with Manchester City hotshot Erling Haaland around?

The 22-year-old Norwegian could overhaul Mohamed Salah’s record of 32 goals in a 38-game Premier League season this weekend, with relegation-threatened Leicester the fearful visitors.

The overall single-season record of 34 goals in the Premier League era — set in the days of 42 games per side by Andrew Cole and Alan Shearer — will surely be next to fall.

Haaland’s goal in Manchester City’s 3-0 demolition of Bayern Munich this week — his 11th in the Champions League this season — was his 45th for the club in all competitions in an incredible debut campaign for Pep Guardiola’s team.

That broke the all competitions goal record by a Premier League player since the rebranded top-flight was founded in 1992, with the previous highest total set 20 years ago by Manchester United’s Ruud van Nistelrooy and matched in 2017/18 by Liverpool’s Salah.

Van Nistelrooy and Salah both took 52 games to score those 44…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper