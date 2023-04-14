I delivered for Tinubu, 198 members-elect backing my speakership race – Princess Onuoha 





A member representing Onuimo/Isiala Mbano/Okigwe Federal Constituency from Imo State, Princess Onuoha said she has the support of 198 members-elect to emerge the next Speaker of the House of Representatives in the 10th National Assembly.

Onuoha stated this in an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday.

She said, “I have about 198 members whom I have talked to and I have got their ultimate buy-in in my kitty. Politics is not about making noise.”

Meanwhile, Onuoha, who won her reelection on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), said she delivered for her party’s flag bearer, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu at the February 25 presidential poll, despite Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) winning in Imo.

The only female aspirant the number four position in Nigeria, Onuoha said she is not in the race because she is from the South-East.

Onuoha said, “I am not in the race because of the zoning factor. I am here and I have offered…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper