Kogi NNPP Gov’ship Primary holds Sunday





…As Party Screens Six Aspirants

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- AHEAD of the Kogi State Gubernatorial election, the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP has concluded arrangements to conduct its primary election in order to get its candidate for the election.

Prelude to this, the NNPP yesterday at Ibeto Hotel, Abuja screened six aspirants for the off-season gubernatorial elections in Kogi state.

The six screened aspirants for the NNPP Kogi State Governorship poll were Alhaji Ukeli Ali, Musa Saliu Mubarak, Alhaji Abdulraham Abubakar, Oni Felix Sunday, Isah Yakubu and Sunday Momoh.

Addressing the screening committee members before the exercise in Abuja, the National Secretary of NNPP, Dipo Olayoku who urged them to be neutral, professional and fair to all the aspirants, however, assured that there would be a level playing field for all the aspirants before and during the primary election.

On his part, Chairman of the Screening Committee Dr. Ajuji Ahmad assured the aspirants…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper