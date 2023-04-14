Many thieves inflicting sufferings on Nigerians — Peter Obi





By Ikechukwu odu, NSUKKA

The Labour Party, LP, presidential candidate in the last general election, Mr Peter Obi, has said that nobody can force him to flee Nigeria.

He stated that his party is committed to creating a new Nigeria, adding that there are too many “thieves” who are inflicting suffering on the masses, and vowed that his party is committed to purging the country’s political system of such people.

He said he will not give up until such people are shown the way out of political offices in the country.

“There is too much suffering in this country, and, that is what we, in Labour Party, are fighting to end. There are many thieves in the country. So, Labour Party is fighting to create a new Nigeria. I am here with you, and nobody is going to force me to leave Nigeria”, Obi insisted.

The former Anambra state governor who spoke at Onitsha Holiday Resort, Onitsha, yesterday, where he appealed to the voters in this Saturday’s supplementary election in Ogbaru…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper