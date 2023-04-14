Power tussle between PG, Regent splits Anambra community





By Vincent Ujumadu

A power tussle between the President General, PG, of the Amawbia community in Awka South local government area, Mr Godwin Aronu and the Regent to the Royal Crown, Chief Emeka Maduka has heightened tension in the area, leading to the cancellation of the town’s scheduled general meeting.

The PG claimed during a press briefing at Amawbia that the Regent has been unduly interfering in the running of the town union, thereby causing animosity in the town.

According to Aronu, in the constitution of the town, the traditional institution has no role to play in the day -to- day running of the town union.

He said: “Contrary to the provisions of the constitution, the Regent, without the authority summoned the community and levelled frivolous allegations on the PG. He did not even give me the opportunity to speak when I wanted to.

“Based on their earlier plan, his minions moved a motion of impeachment against me and in an undemocratic manner, the Regent…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper