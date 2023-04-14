SEC expresses zero tolerance to money laundering, others





The Securities and Exchange Commission, (SEC), says it will continue to apply zero tolerance to money laundering, terrorism and proliferation of weapons financing obligations.

The Director-General of SEC, Mr Lamido Yuguda, said this at the first quarter post-Capital Market Committee (CMC) news conference in Abuja on Thursday.

Yuguda said that SEC had informed Capital Market Operators (CMOs) about the new Anti-Money Laundering/Combating the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) regulations and guidelines.

He said the guidelines mandated CMOs to comply with stringent reporting obligations in their dealings.

Yuguda, however, assured investors that interests of minority shareholders would be protected in all transactions in the capital market.

This, he said, followed the decision of Oando Plc to delist from the Nigerian Exchange Ltd (NGX).

He noted that protecting the interests of both majority and minority shareholders was the primary responsibility of the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper