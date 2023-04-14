Shiites, Police clash leaves 20 injured in Kaduna





By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

A clash between Shiites and operatives of the Nigerian Police Force in Kaduna when Sheikh El Zakzaky followers were in a procession to mark International Quds Day left no fewer than 20 injured on Friday.

Engr. Yunusa Lawal, a Shiite leader, said they were on a peaceful procession as part of the activities marking the International Quds Day to say no to the continued illegal occupation of Palestine by apartheid Isreal before the police attacked them.

“About 20 of our members suffered varying degrees of injuries with two of them including a woman sustaining gunshot injury, but so far, we cannot ascertain whether there is any casualty or not.

“Apartheid Israel continues its illegal occupation of Palestine. Incessant terror attacks by the Israeli brutal forces are being done frequently. The gross violations of human rights against Palestinians become the order of the day.

“The increase in people’s awareness of the injustice being perpetrated…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper