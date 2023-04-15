Delta: The other side of Oborevwori, gov-elect





By Emma Amaize, Regional Editor, South-South

NOT many of his co-contestants saw the materialization of the Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, Sheriff Francis Oborevwori, as the 2023 gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the May 2022 governorship primary.

They gave him no chance of success the same way some of the contenders in the March 18 governorship polls calculated that they would overwhelm him, but he shocked them.

In the above two ballots, one, intra- party, and the other, a general election, conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, the country’s electoral umpire, Oborevwori’s opponents underrated his capacity and huge support base.

The truth is that Oborevwori has a calm and amiable disposition, besides the perceived divine hands upon his emergence. He is also not desperate for power; he is tactful, not arrogant, and humble in his dealings with others.

Like David in the Bible, who did not…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper