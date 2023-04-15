Imo rerun elections marred by snatching of ballot boxes, suppression





By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Imo state rerun election for the House of Representatives and state houses of Assembly elections on Saturday we’re marred by snatching of ballot boxes, use of intimidation, and suspected security operatives in their vehicles.

It was gathered from the Ideato South State Constituency, Isu State Constituency, Ahiazu Mbaise State Constituency, and Mbaitoli/Ikeduru federal constituency how the activities of the hoodlums backed by suspected security operatives allegedly disrupted the elections.

First was the Hoodlums guarded by suspected armed security men who disrupted and snatched the ballot box at Umuarusi Amandugba hall in the Isu local government area of Imo state.

Vanguard was at the scene when about five thugs invaded the polling units at about 09:19 Am.

The thugs invaded the area despite the heavy presence of security men.

However, voters have expressed fears over the security armored vehicle patrolling the area before the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper