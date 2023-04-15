



By Boluwaji Obahopo, LOKOJA

The Kogi Central Senatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 25th general election, Barr. Natasha Akpoti-Vaughan on Friday was involved in a motor accident along the Abuja-Lokoja highway.

The accident occurred while she was on her way to Okehi, her country home in preparation for the Sunday governorship primary in Kogi state.

According to her Personal Assistant, Lamidi Hamza who confirmed the accident, said her Sports Utility Vehicle hit a curb on the road, causing injury to get and some passengers in the car.

It was gathered that she was rushed to the Federal Teaching Hospital, Lokoja, for quick medical attention

“When she came around and discovered she was in Lokoja, FTH, she requested to be transferred to Abuja. She was already stable before they left for Abuja.”

She was however said to be nursing some bruises on her body.

Nathasha-Akpoti survive auto crash





Source: Vanguard Newspaper