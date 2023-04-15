



Voting has commenced in Rivers, Kebbi, Adamawa among other states where supplementary elections were scheduled by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC to hold today (Saturday).

According to INEC, supplementary elections hold today (Saturday) in 2,660 polling units in 185 Local Government Areas (LGAs) across 24 states of the Federation.

Photos: Channels Television

[Photos] Supplementary polls: Voting begins in Rivers, Kebbi, Adamawa, others





Source: Vanguard Newspaper