Stop writing int’l communities on Nigeria’s democracy, Adebayo tells Chimamanda





By Olayinka Ajayi

Former Presidential Candidate of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, Adewole Adebayo yesterday urged those writing letters to international communities to intervene in Nigeria’s nascent democracy to desist as their efforts would end in futility.

Adebayo who posited that the letter would not be read, maintained that Nigerians should take responsibility as a people.

Fielding questions from newsmen during a special post-mortem discus on the 2023 general election organized by the Nigeria Institute of Internal Affairs, NIIA, in Lagos, Prince Adebayo said: “We started on time to examine our electoral processes and our attitude to better governance.

“My own take home is that Nigerians are self-aware, they know that they need elections to be okay, and we have stopped pretending that our elections are okay.

“Secondly we are also trying to take responsibility, INEC should take responsibility, the political class should take responsibility, the media also…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper