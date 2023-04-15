Supplementary Polls: APC, PDP go for broke in Adamawa, Kebbi guber races





•As 18 parties battle for 5 Senate, 31 Reps, 57 state assembly seats

•We’re ready for elections — Sokoto PDP

The All Progressives Congress, APC; and the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, are locked in a battle for survival in today’s supplementary governorship elections in Adamawa and Kebbi states.

While the PDP is leading in Adamawa, the APC is having the upper hand in Kebbi.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, declared the March 18 governorship polls in both states inconclusive.

The INEC declared the Kebbi State governorship election inconclusive following the cancellation of results in 69 polling units across 20 of the 21 local government areas of the state.

From results collated so far, the APC governorship candidate has 388,258 votes while the PDP flagbearer has 342,980 votes, a difference of 45,278 votes.

Number of collected Permanent Voters Cards, PVCs, is 91,829, hence the supplementary poll, the INEC said.

In Adamawa, PDP’s…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper