Suspected ISWAP terrorists eliminate 10 locals in Yobe





By Ndahi Marama, Damaturu

Suspected members of the dreaded Islamic State of the West African Province(ISWAP) have eliminated ten (10) locals in a fresh offensive in Yobe State.

It was gathered that the locals were eliminated last Thursday in Dogsa village of Gujba local government area in Yobe state after they went searching for one, Mallam Shettima Dawi who went to scout for firewood but could not return home after he was intercepted and killed by the terrorists.

Sources said, “This prompted relatives and neighbours to mobilize to go in search of Dawi’s whereabouts, only to be ambushed by the terrorists and eliminated.

Intelligence sources also told Zagazola Makama, a Counter Insurgency Expert and Security Analyst in the Lake Chad region, that the ten bodies were recovered and Buried on Friday afternoon.

Shortly after the Burial, the terrorists came to the community and told the residents that they no longer want to see anybody in the area.

