What happened to the way we were?





By Muyiwa Adetiba

I happen to be one of those late March/early April people whose birthdays either compete or blend with the Easter celebrations. You can read that however you want. In my case, I prefer to blend since I don’t publicly mark my birthday. This year, it fell on one of the days of the Holy Week which was rather fortuitous since it discouraged even goodwill visits. After all, prayers, fasting and general abstinence are what the Church urges during this period. I expected calls and messages from family and close friends who remember the day. And these days of some WhatsApp platforms pushing out members’ birthdays, I have learnt to brace myself for calls and messages from acquaintances as well. It is a once–a–year event, so prayers and well wishes, whether sincere or perfunctory, don’t hurt. A music platform I belong to usually asks for a choice of music to celebrate the day. This year, I chose ‘Everything Must Change’ by George Benson because the message…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper