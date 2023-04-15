Yahaya Bello: When a Lion moves with power and subtility





By Emmanuel Aziken

The primaries of the All Progressives Congress, APC to choose a flag bearer for the party in the November governorship election in Kogi State was ongoing as at press time yesterday.

Though the result of the election was yet to be declared, what was incontrovertible was the fact that the man who has been most mentioned in the past eight years as a possible successor to Governor Yahaya Bello will certainly not emerge winner.

Mr Edward Onoja, the outgoing deputy governor of the state and for most of the first term of the Yahaya Bello administration, the ultimate political fixer for the government, withdrew from the contest late on Thursday.

That was after years of nurturing the dream of succeeding Bello, the man hailed by his supporters as the White Lion.

As the contest got underway yesterday with Onoja and other allies of the governor dropping out for the favoured Usman Ododo, auditor-general of the local governments, there were suggestions that…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper