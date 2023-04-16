Amotekun amputated my leg — 36-year-old Ondo motorcyclist





By Dayo Johnson, Akure

There was a commotion as a passenger alighted from his motorcycle at a neighbourhood in Araromi, Akure and an Amotekun Corps’ van suddenly swerved towards him by the roadside and the occupants began to shoot into the air as the vehicle came to a stop, according to a commercial motorcyclist popularly known as Okada, Oluwarotimi Oluwasegun.

People around, scared by the gunshots, fled, but he stood back.

That was the beginning of Oluwasegun’s horrors as he was shot in the leg by the Amotekun operatives, leading to the amputation of the leg about a month later.

The incident happened between 8a.m. and 9 a.m. on August 9, 2021.

The father of two boys, nine-year-old Samuel and six-year-old Oluwadarasimi, narrated his story in court filings and supporting affidavit.

An Ondo State High Court in Akure, which heard his suit, in a judgment on Wednesday ordered the state government to pay N30 million in compensation to him.

