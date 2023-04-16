AMVCA 2023: Tobi Bakre, Bimbo Ademoye, Chidi Mokeme, others make nomination list





Nollywood stars Tobi Bakre, Bimbo Ademoye and Chidi Mokeme are headlining the nomination list for the highly anticipated Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) 2023.

The nominations list was on Sunday released ahead of the 9th edition of the prestigious event.

The awards organisers, MultiChoice, rolled out the list of nominations into various categories on the evening of Sunday, April 16, 2023.

The annual event, which by tradition recognise outstanding performances in television, film, and entertainment, has added digital content creation throughout Nollywood and the entire African content to the line up.

Some categories are open for the public to vote their preferred nominees, while others will be decided by a panel of judges to be set up by the organisers.

This year’s ceremony will be held in Lagos, Nigeria on 20 May.

Full List of Nominees

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY – (MOVIE/TV SERIES) – Public Voting

Adokiye Horsfall (Romeo WJ) – Inside Life

Charles…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper