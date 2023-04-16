Bayelsa APC primaries: Daumiebi rejects results, calls for cancellation





Says election heavily compromised

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

One of the six governorship aspirants who took part last Friday governorship primary of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Bayelsa State, Mr Festus Daumiebi, has rejected the results of the election, saying the process “was undermined, marred by irregularities and heavily compromised.”

Daumiebi, who walked out of the collation centre at the state party secretariate on Saturday while the results were being announced, in a statement in Yenagoa, Sunday, called for the cancellation of the exercise.

His words: “Notice is hereby given to the general public, particularly the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State and the National Executive Council that I Festus Daumiebi Sunday, Governorship aspirant of the APC do reject in its entirety what was announced as the result of the party primary election.

“Let it be known that on Friday the 14th of April 2023 some card-carrying members of the All…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper