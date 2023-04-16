Bosso invites 39 players to camp for FIFA Under-20 World Cup





Head Coach Ladan Bosso has invited 39 players to camp in Abuja for the Flying Eagles’ final preparations for the 2023 FIFA Under-20 World Cup in Argentina.

The Flying Eagles, who finished third at the Africa Under-20 Cup of Nations in Egypt in March, are one of Africa’s four representatives, alongside Senegal, The Gambia and Tunisia.

All the invited players have been told to report in Abuja on Sunday, with training sessions due to commence on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the competition was earlier scheduled for Indonesia, until world football governing body FIFA was forced to move it to Argentina.

It is scheduled for May 20 to June 11.

ALL THE INVITED PLAYERS:

Goalkeepers: Nathaniel Nwosu (Water FC); Chijioke Aniagboso (Giant Brillars); Saheed Jimoh (B. E. Arena Academy); John Otomblon (Mavlon FC)

Defenders: Augustine Njoku (Abia Warriors); Ezekiel Bala; Muhammad Abdulsalam (Rising Stars); Solomon Agbalaka (Broad City FC); Israel…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper