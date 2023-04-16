Buhari gets update on elections as govs, EFCC boss visit in Saudi





President Muhammadu Buhari has received Nigerian officials in Saudi Arabia who visited him with updates on developments in the country, including the conclusion of supplementary elections.

The President, on his fifth day of the official visit to Saudi Arabia, met with some governors and other officials, according to a statement on Sunday by his media aide, Garba Shehu.

At the Makkah Guest Palace, the Nigerian leader received Governors Mai Mala Buni of Yobe, Babagana Zulum of Borno and Katsina Governor-elect Dikko Umar Radda.

Others were the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa; Chairman, of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, NiDCOM, Abike Dabiri-Erewa and ex-Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai (retd).

Buhari said whatever Nigeria has achieved is due to the supremacy of its democracy and the power of the country’s institutions, which must continue to be strengthened.

The governors applauded the President for…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper