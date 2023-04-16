Forex Trading in Nigeria: Risks and Rewards of the World’s Largest Financial Market





Reports show that Nigeria’s middle class is expanding at a faster rate than any other in Africa, despite the country having both the continent’s largest population and economy.

As the economy grows, more and more Nigerians are interested in foreign exchange trading, especially the young and the well-educated. This has led many to believe that Nigeria boasts Africa’s second-largest retail Foreign Exchange (Forex) market, behind only South Africa.

Forex refers to the international Foreign Exchange Market. It’s a place where people can purchase and sell money in different countries’ currencies. The foreign exchange market is the largest in terms of volume, and it is expanding rapidly.

The average daily turnover of foreign exchange hit $7.5 trillion in April 2022, up from $6.6 trillion three years earlier, according to the Triennial Central Bank Survey. Foreign exchange, or Forex, is a decentralised market in which currency is bought and sold around the clock, every day of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper