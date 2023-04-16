Four herdsmen allegedly killed in Enugu, as Miyetti-Allah decries attack





By Dennis Agbo

The Miyetti-Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, MACBAN has disclosed that four of it’s members who were herdsmen were allegedly killed in Enugu State between March 26 and April 4th 2023.

Making the disclosure to Vanguard in Enugu on Sunday, the Deputy Chairman of MACBAN in Enugu State, Zakari Mohammed, said that “within a space of one week the Fulani community lost four persons as a result of attacks at different locations in Enugu State aside from unspecified number of cows killed.”

Mohammed said that a herder, Yusuf Idris reported that his brother, Dotta Idris, was shot dead by persons suspected to be from Afor-Nkune, Akpugo in Nkanu-west LGA on March 26 2023.

Making further revelations, Mohammed said that “Inusa Alh Yakubu reported that his labourer, Woje Muhammad, was shot dead by persons suspected to be from Uhouana, Amama, Ugbawka of Nkanu East LGA on March 29 2003.

Zakari Muhammad again reported that his own labourer,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper