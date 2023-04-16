Ikono/Ini federal constituency re-run ‘ll be declared cancelled says A’Ibom REC





By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

THE Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, in Akwa Ibom State, Dr Cyril Omorogbe has disclosed that the Ikono/Ini federal constituency seat in Akwa Ibom State would be declared cancelled following the violence that marred the Re-run in Ikono local government area on Saturday.

Omorogbe who disclosed this to newsmen Saturday night in his office, also confirmed reports about the corps member that was shot in the leg at one of the polling units in the same Ikono LG.

He noted that Officials of the Commissíon returned from the field and reported that in the 17polling units in Ikono LGA, the process was either hijacked or disrupted, adding that the collation officers have written their report, stating that election didn’t hold in the area.

He however noted that both the Abak/ Etim Ekpo/Ika federal consituency and Etim Ekpo/Ika state consituency supplementary polls would be declared.

His words: “This is just to give an update of what happened today in…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper