‘Never been this bad’, Knocks as Nigerians react to Binani’s ‘void’ declaration

Recall that Binani was on Sunday morning declared the winner of the Adamawa governorship poll with no result announced by the Resident Electoral Commissioner for the state, Barrister Hudu Yunusa.

In reaction, the electoral body summoned Yunusa over the controversial declaration.

Its spokesperson, Festus Okoye announced this on Twitter while announcing the declaration as void.

Nigerians have since reacted to the nullification of the declaration, expressing dismay at the conduct of the electoral body over the election.

“@ChudMo: I dey tell you; the inec matter shock devil. It has never been this bad naa.

@Obongowoibesik1: INEC in all honesty should be scrapped and built again. The current INEC is absolute garbage.

@Lawmac5: The INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, trampled on…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper