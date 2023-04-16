Ortom orders investigation into ethanol  waste disposal into River Benue





By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has directed the Commissioners for Water and Environment, Industries and Cooperatives, as well as that of Agriculture and Natural Resources, to immediately investigate reports that Pure Biotech Company Limited, an ethanol producing plant on Makurdi – Gboko road has allegedly been discharging its waste directly into River Benue.

A viral video trending on social media had exposed a surface drainage allegedly constructed by the firm through which waste from its premises is emptied into the river thereby contaminating the river and threatening its aqualife.

Bothered by the development, Governor Ortom in a statement issued Sunday in Makurdi by his Special Adviser Media and Publicity, Terver Akase ordered an investigation into the issue.

According to the statement, “the Governor expects the three Commissioners to report back to him with their findings as quickly as possible, for the next line of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper