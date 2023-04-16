PDP aspirants in Kogi cry foul over primaries delegates list





A former deputy governor and governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi, Mr Yomi Awoniyi has rejected the delegates list for the party’s primary election scheduled for Sunday.

Some other aspirants joined Awoniyi in rejecting the delegates list.

The aspirants made their position known at a news conference held in Lokoja on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that present at the media briefing were some leaders, stalwarts and party chairmen from the seven local government areas of Kogi west senatorial district.

Awoniyi told the news conference that the delegates list produced at the March 29 and April 8 ad-hoc and delegates’ congresses in the district had been manipulated to favour a particular aspirant.

“We are calling this meeting to address the great anomalies that have come to the fore regarding the PDP’s primary election slated for Sunday.

“With me here are photocopies of the authentic delegates list, which had…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper